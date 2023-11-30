The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) hit the court against the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 159.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -3.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 159.5 points four times.

UTSA has had an average of 159.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

This season, UTSA has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Roadrunners have been at least a -165 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for UTSA.

UTSA vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 4 57.1% 77 160.7 82.3 158.3 149.2 Lamar 1 20% 83.7 160.7 76 158.3 146.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners put up 77 points per game, only one more point than the 76 the Cardinals give up.

UTSA is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 76 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 2-5-0 2-1 5-2-0 Lamar 4-1-0 2-1 4-1-0

UTSA vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Lamar 8-10 Home Record 6-9 2-11 Away Record 2-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.