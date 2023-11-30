The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) play the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score 7.3 more points per game (68.8) than the Roadrunners give up (61.5).

Texas State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

UTSA's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.

The 61.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are only 4.7 more points than the Bobcats allow (57).

UTSA is 4-1 when scoring more than 57 points.

Texas State is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

This year the Roadrunners are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 5.1% more than the Roadrunners' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Elyssa Coleman: 8 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG%

8 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG% Maya Linton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG% Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.6 FG%

UTSA Schedule