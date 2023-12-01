Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Collin County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richardson High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wylie High School at Frisco Heritage High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
