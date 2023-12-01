Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Concho County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Concho County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Concho County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rankin High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
