Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Denton County, Texas today, we've got what you need below.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denton Calvary Academy at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Forney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denton High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
