Dereck Lively NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 1
The Dallas Mavericks, Dereck Lively included, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Let's break down Lively's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|8.1
|8.4
|Rebounds
|8.5
|7.5
|7.7
|Assists
|--
|1.3
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|16.9
|17.4
|PR
|--
|15.6
|16.1
Looking to bet on one or more of Lively's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Lively has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.4% of his team's total makes.
- The Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 112.7 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Dereck Lively vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/30/2023
|14
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.