Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Falls City High School vs. Chilton High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, December 1, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Chilton High School will face Falls City High School in Buda, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls City vs. Chilton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Buda, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Falls County Games This Week
Marlin High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Karnes County Games This Week
Edna High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Falls City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
