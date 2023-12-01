Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gonzales County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Gonzales County, Texas today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gonzales County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waelder High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Calvert, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.