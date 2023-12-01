The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 58.9 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 55.6 the Red Raiders give up.
  • When it scores more than 55.6 points, Houston Christian is 3-1.
  • Texas Tech is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.9 points.
  • The Red Raiders put up 5.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies give up (66.9).
  • When Texas Tech puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.
  • Houston Christian has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
  • The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies allow defensively.

Houston Christian Leaders

  • Kennedy Wilson: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • N'Denasija Collins: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Enya Maguire: 9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
  • Amy Cotton: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Jo Oly: 4.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Houston Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M L 80-35 Reed Arena
11/22/2023 Mount Saint Joseph W 80-46 Sharp Gymnasium
11/27/2023 Howard Payne W 79-51 Sharp Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/4/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/6/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

