Houston vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) are favored (-8.5) to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-8.5
|138.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, one Houston outing has gone over 138.5 points.
- The average total in Houston's contests this year is 125.3, 13.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Cougars have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Houston has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.
- The Cougars are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -450 or more on the moneyline.
- Houston has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Houston vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|1
|14.3%
|76.3
|153.4
|49
|117.3
|132.8
|Xavier
|5
|83.3%
|77.1
|153.4
|68.3
|117.3
|147.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The 76.3 points per game the Cougars average are eight more points than the Musketeers give up (68.3).
- Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Houston vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|4-3-0
|4-3
|1-6-0
|Xavier
|3-3-0
|1-0
|3-3-0
Houston vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Xavier
|16-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.