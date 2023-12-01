The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Houston shoots higher than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 119th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Cougars score are eight more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).
  • Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in away games (75.6).
  • The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (60.9).
  • At home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

