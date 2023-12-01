The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
  • Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 110th.
  • The Cyclones record 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).
  • Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
  • This season, DePaul has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 47th.
  • The Blue Demons put up 14.1 more points per game (70) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (55.9).
  • DePaul has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa State scored 72 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
  • At home, the Cyclones surrendered 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than in away games (68.2).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.
  • At home, the Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they allowed away (77.4).
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 South Carolina L 73-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 San Francisco L 70-54 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State - Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena

