The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 110th.

The Cyclones record 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).

Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

This season, DePaul has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 47th.

The Blue Demons put up 14.1 more points per game (70) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (55.9).

DePaul has a 1-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State scored 72 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

At home, the Cyclones surrendered 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than in away games (68.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.

At home, the Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they allowed away (77.4).

Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum 12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum

