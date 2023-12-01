Kyrie Irving NBA Player Preview vs. the Grizzlies - December 1
Kyrie Irving plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
With prop bets available for Irving, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|31.5
|24.6
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.1
|Assists
|7.5
|5.5
|PRA
|--
|34.2
|PR
|--
|28.7
|3PM
|3.5
|2.8
Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.5 per contest.
- Irving is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Irving's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.
- On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.7 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 25.1 per contest, 12th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked last in the league, allowing 15.2 makes per contest.
Kyrie Irving vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/20/2023
|33
|28
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|11/20/2022
|26
|14
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10/24/2022
|39
|37
|8
|5
|2
|2
|2
