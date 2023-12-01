The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are home in Southwest Division action versus the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-10.5) 228.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-10) 229 -500 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 119.5 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 118.1 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 7.1 points per game, with a -121 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 112.7 per outing (14th in league).

The teams average 225.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Memphis has covered six times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 32.5 -105 31.1 Kyrie Irving 26.5 -125 24.6 Grant Williams 8.5 -110 9.8 Dereck Lively 7.5 -149 8.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kyrie Irving or another Mavericks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Grizzlies +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.