The North Texas Eagles (6-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (2-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

The Waves score an average of 53.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 59.0 the Eagles allow.

Pepperdine has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.

North Texas' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.3 points.

The Eagles put up 18.5 more points per game (79.1) than the Waves give up (60.6).

North Texas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Pepperdine is 2-6 when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

The Eagles shoot 46.9% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Waves concede defensively.

The Waves make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG%

12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Desiree Wooten: 6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dyani Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

