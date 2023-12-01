In this year's Pac-12 Championship Game, the Oregon Ducks are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Washington Huskies. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Washington matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

Oregon has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Ducks have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Washington has compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

Oregon & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500 Washington To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

