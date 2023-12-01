Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Port Neches-Groves High School vs. Huntsville High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, December 1, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Huntsville High School will face Port Neches-Groves High School in Huntsville, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Port Neches vs. Huntsville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Happy High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.