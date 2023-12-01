Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Robertson County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.