The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) travel to face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers put up an average of 52.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Bearkats allow to opponents.

The 70.0 points per game the Bearkats record are 11.6 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (81.6).

The Bearkats are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers concede to opponents (46.8%).

The Rattlers make 33.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.8% less than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.0 BLK, 49.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.0 BLK, 49.1 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 9.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Diana Rosenthal: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

13.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Sydnee Kemp: 14.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Kassidy Dixon: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Schedule