The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) travel to face the Idaho Vandals (4-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up 19.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Vandals allow their opponents to score (52.0).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-1 when it scores more than 52.0 points.

Idaho has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.

The Vandals record 11.1 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Lions give up (74.8).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.

This year the Vandals are shooting 38.2% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Lions concede.

The Lions shoot 37.2% from the field, just 0.7 lower than the Vandals allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jordyn Newsome: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Dorian Norris: 5.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule