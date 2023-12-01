The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score just 3.3 more points per game (58.9) than the Red Raiders allow their opponents to score (55.6).

When it scores more than 55.6 points, Houston Christian is 3-1.

Texas Tech has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.9 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Red Raiders score are 5.6 more points than the Huskies allow (66.9).

Texas Tech is 4-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Houston Christian has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 17 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

17 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jasmine Shavers: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Schedule