Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Wilson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Wilson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tidehaven High School at Poth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Victoria, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
