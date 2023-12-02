Saturday's WAC slate will see the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) square off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the SFA vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-2.5) 145.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Betting Trends

Abilene Christian is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

SFA has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the 'Jacks' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.