Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Wildcats' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 94-76 victory over UT Arlington.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 74, Abilene Christian 67

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 94-76 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks on November 29.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 244) on November 29

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 327) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Payton Hull: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)

17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42) Aspen Thornton: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Addison Martin: 9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG% Emma Troxell: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (164th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.