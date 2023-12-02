Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Sengun totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 134-124 loss against the Nuggets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.0 22.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.2 Assists 4.5 5.6 4.7 PRA -- 35.5 36.6 PR -- 29.9 31.9



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Lakers

Sengun has taken 15.4 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 17.7% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have the fastest tempo with 103.0 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114.3 points per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the league.

The Lakers give up 26.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 31 23 10 5 1 1 0 11/8/2023 25 19 7 4 0 0 0

