On Saturday, Arthur Fils (No. 36 in the world) faces Hamad Medjedovic (No. 110) in the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023.

Fils is favored to win the tournament championship over Medjedovic, with -155 odds against the the underdog's +125.

Arthur Fils vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023

The Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Fils vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 60.8% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Hamad Medjedovic -155 Odds to Win Match +125 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Arthur Fils vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

Fils is looking to stay on track after a 2-4, 4-1, 4-3, 4-3 win over No. 70-ranked Luca van Assche in Friday's semifinals.

Medjedovic advanced past Dominic Stephan Stricker 4-3, 2-1 (retired) in the semifinals.

Fils has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.8 games per match (33.8 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Fils has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match (34.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.8% of games.

Medjedovic has played 27 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.2 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

Medjedovic has averaged 26.5 games per match and 11.8 games per set through eight matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.1% of those games.

Fils and Medjedovic have not played each other since 2015.

