Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 14, the slate includes one game that features teams from the Big 12. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big 12 Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Longhorns
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.