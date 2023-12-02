Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coryell County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Coryell County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Oglesby High School at Richland Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Dublin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
