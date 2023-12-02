The ACC Championship Game is between the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) and the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Florida State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Louisville has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 314.7 total yards per contest (18th-best). On offense, it ranks 26th by piling up 439.8 total yards per game.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Florida State Louisville 431.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (27th) 315.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (18th) 156.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (31st) 275.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.1 (47th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (35th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has recorded 2,745 yards (228.8 ypg) on 208-of-324 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 176 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 868 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 345 yards (28.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 639 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 81 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has grabbed 39 passes while averaging 49.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 54 passes and racked up 39 receptions for 503 yards, an average of 41.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,952 yards on 66.2% passing while collecting 21 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 167 times for 1,076 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has run for 639 yards across 105 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's chipped in with 17 catches for 192 yards.

Jamari Thrash leads his squad with 801 receiving yards on 56 receptions with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 381 yards (31.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 22 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 321 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

