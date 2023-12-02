The Dallas Mavericks (11-7) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) are slated to meet on Saturday at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Dereck Lively is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSOK

BSSW, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Mavericks lost to the Grizzlies 108-94. With 16 points, Grant Williams was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grant Williams 16 8 3 1 1 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 16 4 1 1 0 4 Seth Curry 12 2 2 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving averages 23.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game, making 45.5% of shots from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lively's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 7.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 69.1% from the floor.

Williams puts up 10.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 42.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. is posting 9.1 points, 1 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Josh Green is posting 6.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Watch Irving, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 27.7 6.2 6.4 1.1 0.2 3.1 Kyrie Irving 23.2 3.9 3.8 0.7 0.2 2.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.1 2.6 1.6 0.1 0 2.8 Derrick Jones Jr. 9.2 4.4 1.2 0.7 0.6 1.6 Dereck Lively 6.3 6.3 1.3 0.4 1.2 0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.