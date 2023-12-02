Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Orange County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Orange County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Community Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
