Saturday's contest between the Rice Owls (4-3) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Rice securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 2.

The Owls' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 74-44 victory against Texas Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 63, Texas A&M-CC 60

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Owls claimed their best win of the season, a 69-58 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Rice has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 173) on November 9

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 194) on November 19

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 330) on November 6

74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 335) on November 29

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46) Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 4.6 PTS, 35 FG%

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 65.6 points per game, 202nd in college basketball, and conceding 59.1 per outing, 101st in college basketball) and have a +45 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.