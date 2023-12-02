You can wager on player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Alperen Sengun and other players on the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets before their matchup at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -132)

Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 20.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 9.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Fred VanVleet's 16.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 9.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Jalen Green is posting 19.6 points per game, 0.1 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Green's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Davis has put up 22.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 9.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -130)

LeBron James' 24.8 points per game are 0.3 more than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

James has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

