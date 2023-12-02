The Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) and the Houston Rockets (8-8) are slated to square off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Anthony Davis and Fred VanVleet are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Nuggets on Wednesday, 134-124. Jalen Green scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed nine assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 26 6 9 0 1 5 Alperen Sengun 22 7 4 1 0 2 Jabari Smith Jr. 15 7 2 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 21 points, 8.9 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

VanVleet's averages on the season are 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

Green averages 19.6 points, 4.4 boards and 3.4 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Rockets get 13.5 points per game from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

Dillon Brooks provides the Rockets 13.4 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Watch Davis, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22.7 9.2 4.7 0.8 1 0.8 Fred VanVleet 14.2 4 8.9 0.8 0.5 2.5 Jalen Green 20.4 4.8 3.9 0.6 0.4 2.6 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.1 8.1 1.2 0.5 0.8 1.6 Dillon Brooks 11.7 2.7 1.6 0.8 0.1 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.