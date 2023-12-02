In this year's AAC Championship Game, the Tulane Green Wave are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the SMU Mustangs. Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. SMU matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

4:00 PM ET

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

SMU vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-4) 48 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-4.5) 47.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

SMU vs. Tulane Betting Trends

SMU has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Mustangs have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Tulane has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

