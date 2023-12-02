The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) on the road on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars are 6-2-2 while scoring 39 total goals (10 power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 30.3%). They have allowed 30 goals.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Stars vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-155)

Stars (-155) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 13-5-3 overall and 3-3-6 in overtime games.

Dallas has 14 points (6-1-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 14 games (11-2-1, 23 points).

In the six games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-2-0 record (eight points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-3-1 (13 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-2-2 to record 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.42 7th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.54 27th 22nd 29.7 Shots 30.7 17th 24th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 14th 20.31% Power Play % 32.91% 2nd 3rd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 84.72% 9th

Stars vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

