Joe Pavelski and Nikita Kucherov are among the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday (at 2:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has scored 21 points in 21 games (10 goals and 11 assists).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jason Robertson has accumulated 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Roope Hintz's 18 points this season have come via eight goals and 10 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Flames Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 39 points (1.6 per game), with 15 goals and 24 assists in 23 games (playing 20:41 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point has amassed 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5

