How to Watch Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Texans sit at 219th.
- The Texans average 11.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Vaqueros allow (80.0).
- Tarleton State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.0 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 63.6 points per contest.
- The Texans surrendered 60.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.3 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Tarleton State fared better at home last year, draining 6.3 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 3.6 threes per game and a 28.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 66-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 59-40
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|W 68-66
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/5/2023
|Hardin-Simmons
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/12/2023
|Sterling (KS)
|-
|Wisdom Gym
