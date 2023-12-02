Saturday's game between the Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at Wisdom Gym should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors Tarleton State to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-17.1)

Tarleton State (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Tarleton State has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 2-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Texans' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Vaqueros' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (292nd in college basketball) and allow 64 per contest (51st in college basketball).

The 32.3 rebounds per game Tarleton State averages rank 214th in the country, and are 3.6 more than the 28.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Tarleton State makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc (270th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34%.

The Texans rank 249th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 83rd in college basketball defensively with 84.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tarleton State has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13 (250th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (71st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.