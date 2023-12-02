The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game win run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • In games TCU shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 93 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hoyas allow.
  • TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.3.
  • In home games, TCU made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

