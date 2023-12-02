The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

TCU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this season.

Georgetown has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Hoyas' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate TCU considerably higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (42nd).

TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgetown, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (78th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (208th).

The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

