The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-11.5) 155.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-11.5) 154.5 -720 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

  • TCU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
  • Georgetown has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).
  • The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.