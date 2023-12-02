Saturday's contest that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at Capital One Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-71 in favor of TCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, TCU is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 151.5 over/under.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: TCU -9.5

TCU -9.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -500, Georgetown +375

TCU vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Georgetown 71

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: TCU (-9.5)



TCU (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



TCU has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgetown, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Horned Frogs have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hoyas have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 171.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than this matchup's total.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.0 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (36th in college basketball).

TCU averages 37.0 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 25.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.5 boards per game.

TCU makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (5.2).

The Horned Frogs' 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in college basketball, and the 74.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

TCU has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.7 per game (233rd in college basketball play) while forcing 18.3 (third in college basketball).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (110th in college basketball) and allow 71.3 per outing (188th in college basketball).

Georgetown wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It records 36.1 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Georgetown makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Georgetown has lost the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 13.4 (283rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (295th in college basketball).

