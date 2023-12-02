The Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Horned Frogs have won six games in a row. The over/under is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -9.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats

The Horned Frogs have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -500.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

Georgetown are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hoyas have played as an underdog of +375 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgetown has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

TCU vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 3 50% 93.0 171.4 63.3 134.6 152 Georgetown 3 50% 78.4 171.4 71.3 134.6 143.7

Additional TCU vs Georgetown Insights & Trends

The 93.0 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas allow (71.3).

When TCU totals more than 71.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hoyas put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Georgetown has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-3-0 3-3 3-3-0 Georgetown 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0

TCU vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Georgetown 13-4 Home Record 5-12 4-7 Away Record 1-11 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

