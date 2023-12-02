Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 14 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Oklahoma State Cowboys taking on the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Texas.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-15.5)
No. 25 SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.