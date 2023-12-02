In the contest between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, December 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Longhorns to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-15.5) Toss Up (55.5) Texas 37, Oklahoma State 19

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this game.

The Longhorns have six wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 15.5 points or more so far this season, the Texas has gone 3-3 against the spread.

The Longhorns have seen four of its 12 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Six of the Cowboys' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

The average total in Oklahoma State games this season is 2.1 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Longhorns vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35.1 17.3 38.8 12.8 31.6 19.2 Oklahoma State 30.2 27.3 30.6 24.3 29.6 31.6

