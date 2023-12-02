In this season's Big 12 Championship Game, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heavy underdogs (+14.5) against the Texas Longhorns. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-14.5) 55.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-14.5) 55.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.