Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Seguin against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Seguin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is +5.

Seguin has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Seguin has a point in 11 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Seguin has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Seguin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seguin Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.