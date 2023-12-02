The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1, 0-0 WAC) meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 93rd 75.2 Points Scored 66.4 314th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.6 69th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 6.4 285th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.5 143rd 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

