UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (2-2, 0-0 WAC) meet the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-3, 0-0 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|78.7
|28th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|350th
|347th
|27.9
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|355th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|15.6
|359th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.